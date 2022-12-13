WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that his team spoke with Paul Whelan's sister Elizabeth, in the morning.

In June 2020, a Moscow court sentenced Paul Whelan for espionage to 16 years in prison and he has since pleaded with the Biden administration to secure his release from Russia.

"So members of my team and the State Department met with Elizabeth Whelan this morning virtually over zoom," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "We are bound and determined to ensure that we work through a successful method of securing Paul Whelan's release at the earliest possible opportunity."

The United States believes that there are opportunities, some that have already been in motion and US officials continue to work on, that could potentially lead to a positive result in Paul Whelan's case.