Sullivan Says Meet With Polish Counterpart Friday to Discuss Issues Concerning Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that he met with his Polish counterpart Jacek Siewiera to discuss issues concerning Belarus.

"I had the opportunity this morning to meet with my counterpart from Poland, the Polish national security advisor," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "The first and main topic of conversation was the evolving threat from Belarus."

Sullivan explained that they both discussed whether the Wagner private military company will ultimately end up in Belarus, which is still very much an open question.

Moreover, Sullivan said they also addressed the assertions about potential deployments of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently said that Poland wants to join the nuclear exchange program among NATO countries to counter the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in mid-June that Moscow had transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and would complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons by the end of the year. Putin said the deployment was an element of deterrence and a signal to those thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.