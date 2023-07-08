Open Menu

Sullivan Says Meet With Polish Counterpart Friday To Discuss Issues Concerning Belarus

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sullivan Says Meet With Polish Counterpart Friday to Discuss Issues Concerning Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that he met with his Polish counterpart Jacek Siewiera to discuss issues concerning Belarus.

"I had the opportunity this morning to meet with my counterpart from Poland, the Polish national security advisor," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "The first and main topic of conversation was the evolving threat from Belarus."

Sullivan explained that they both discussed whether the Wagner private military company will ultimately end up in Belarus, which is still very much an open question.

Moreover, Sullivan said they also addressed the assertions about potential deployments of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently said that Poland wants to join the nuclear exchange program among NATO countries to counter the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in mid-June that Moscow had transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and would complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons by the end of the year. Putin said the deployment was an element of deterrence and a signal to those thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Exchange Moscow Russia Nuclear White House Company Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland From

Recent Stories

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

1 hour ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

1 hour ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

1 hour ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

1 hour ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

1 hour ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

1 hour ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

1 hour ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

1 hour ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

1 hour ago
 PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against des ..

PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against desecration of Holy Quran

1 hour ago

More Stories From World