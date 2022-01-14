Sullivan Says Russian Officials Were 'Professional and Business-Like' During Recent Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Russian representatives to recent talks between Russia, the United States and NATO were professional and business-like during the discussions, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"They were professional and business-like. We clearly disagreed on things and there were areas where both sides saw there was a possibility for progress," Sullivan said during a press briefing in response to a question about the Russian representatives' demeanor.