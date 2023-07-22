Sullivan Says Sanctions on Him No Hurdle to Talks With Moscow for Sake of World Stability

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday� that the sanctions that Russia imposed on him do not prevent him from talking to Moscow for the sake of global stability and security.

"I'm sanctioned by the Russian government, my colleagues across the national security, the Cabinet officials who sit on the National Security Council are all sanctioned by the Russian government. That would not stop us from talking to the Russians if we had to do so for global stability and security," Sullivan said at the Aspen Security Forum.