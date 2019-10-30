UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sullivan Says To Press Russia For Whelan's Release, Demand Changes In Calvey's Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

Sullivan Says to Press Russia for Whelan's Release, Demand Changes in Calvey's Case

Nominee for US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan vowed on Wednesday to press Russian authorities for the release of spy suspect Paul Whelan and for changes in the case of Baring Vostok investment fund founder Michael Calvey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Nominee for US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan vowed on Wednesday to press Russian authorities for the release of spy suspect Paul Whelan and for changes in the case of Baring Vostok investment fund founder Michael Calvey.

"If confirmed, I intend to continue to press the Russian government for the release of Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned without charges for nearly a year, and to demand that Michael Calvey's case be disposed of in a civil proceeding, not in a criminal court," Sullivan said during a confirmation hearing held by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December 2018 on charges of espionage, though he insists that he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

Court papers have revealed that he had frequented Russia since 2007. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

US investor Calvey was detained in Moscow alongside five other suspects in February over suspected complicity in the theft of 2.5 billion rubles (over $38 million) from Russia's Vostochny Bank. Calvey insists that he is not guilty and has not committed any crimes. He has been held under house arrest since April.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Moscow Russia Canada Marriage Bank Vostok Ireland United Kingdom February April December Criminals 2018 From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

46 minutes ago

Aisha Al Hamli presents campaign visions to ICAO C ..

46 minutes ago

California fires: new blaze near LA, progress up n ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Doing Everything to Support Christians in M ..

37 minutes ago

UK 'Remainers' hope tactical voting can stop Brexi ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.