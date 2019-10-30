Sullivan Says to Support Dialogue With Moscow on Counterterrorism, Arms Control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The nominee to become the next US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that if confirmed he will support dialogue with Russia on issues of mutual concern including arms control and counterterrorism.

"If confirmed, I will continue to support dialogue with the Russian government on counterterrorism and arms control, as well as on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, on finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, on Syria, and many other issues," Sullivan said.