UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sullivan Says To Support Dialogue With Moscow On Counterterrorism, Arms Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:32 PM

Sullivan Says to Support Dialogue With Moscow on Counterterrorism, Arms Control

The nominee to become the next US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that if confirmed he will support dialogue with Russia on issues of mutual concern including arms control and counterterrorism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The nominee to become the next US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that if confirmed he will support dialogue with Russia on issues of mutual concern including arms control and counterterrorism.

"If confirmed, I will continue to support dialogue with the Russian government on counterterrorism and arms control, as well as on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, on finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, on Syria, and many other issues," Sullivan said.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Senate Syria Russia Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO participates in Annual Future Investment ..

35 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

51 minutes ago

Chilean President Announces Cancellation of APEC S ..

4 minutes ago

Azadi March leaders should abide by agreement: Gov ..

4 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Says Working to Complete Gas Pipe ..

4 minutes ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.