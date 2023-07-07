Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps Up

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday that it will be critical to provide Ukraine with a bridge of supplies while US domestic artillery production is ramped up

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday that it will be critical to provide Ukraine with a bridge of supplies while US domestic artillery production is ramped up.

