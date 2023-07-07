Open Menu

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge Of Supplies As US Artillery Production Ramps Up

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 11:52 PM

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday that it will be critical to provide Ukraine with a bridge of supplies while US domestic artillery production is ramped up

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday that it will be critical to provide Ukraine with a bridge of supplies while US domestic artillery production is ramped up.

"It will be critical to provide Ukraine with a bridge of supplies, while our domestic (artillery) production is ramped up," Sullivan said.

