Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge Of Supplies As US Artillery Production Ramps Up
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 11:52 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday that it will be critical to provide Ukraine with a bridge of supplies while US domestic artillery production is ramped up.
"It will be critical to provide Ukraine with a bridge of supplies, while our domestic (artillery) production is ramped up," Sullivan said.