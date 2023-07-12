Sullivan Says Ukraine Ought to Show Gratitude for Support From US, Other NATO Members

Ukraine ought to show gratitude for the support received so far from the United States and other NATO alliance countries, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukraine ought to show gratitude for the support received so far from the United States and other NATO alliance countries, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"I think the American people do deserve a degree of gratitude... as do every ally and partner that's supporting (Ukraine)," Sullivan said during a NATO Summit forum.

The statement came in response to a question from Ukrainian anti-corruption activist Daria Kalenyuk, who complained about NATO's decision not to invite Ukraine into the alliance as a full member.

Sullivan characterized some of Kalenyuk's complaints as being "entirely unfounded and unjustified."

Sullivan reiterated concerns from US President Joe Biden about Ukraine's potential membership in NATO leading to an immediate war with Russia.

Ukraine still has to undertake reforms to qualify for NATO membership, Sullivan said.