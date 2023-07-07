Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Ukraine will not join NATO coming out of the NATO leaders summit in Vilnius next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Ukraine will not join NATO coming out of the NATO leaders summit in Vilnius next week.

"Ukraine will not be joining NATO coming out of this summit, we will discuss what steps are necessary," Sullivan said during a press briefing.