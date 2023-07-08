Open Menu

Sullivan Says US Consulted Allies On Decision To Provide Ukraine Cluster Bombs

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States consulted with allies about its decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions to use in its counteroffensive and they understood the Biden administration's decision, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We consulted closely with allies in deciding to do this, and some allies who are not signatories to the Oslo Convention embraced it with open arms that this is absolutely the right thing to do," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "Even allies who were signatories to the Oslo Convention, while they cannot formally support something that they've signed up to a convention against, have indicated both privately and many of them publicly over the course of today that they understand our decision."

