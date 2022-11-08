UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Says US Engaged In Talks With Russia To Reduce Risk, Warn Against Use Of Nukes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Sullivan Says US Engaged in Talks With Russia to Reduce Risk, Warn Against Use of Nukes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a think-tank event that US officials recently had an opportunity to engage with the Russian government at senior levels to reduce risk and convey the consequences of the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sullivan has been conducting confidential talks in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. The Kremlin and the White House declined to confirm that such talks took place.

"We in the Biden administration have had the opportunity to engage at senior levels with the Russians to communicate, to reduce risk, to convey the consequences of the potential use of nuclear weapons," Sullivan said on Monday when asked about his reported talks with Russian officials. "We have not described the channels that we have done in order to protect those channels."

