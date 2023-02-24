Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Question for Another Day'

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday that providing fighter jets to Ukraine is a "question for another day"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday that providing fighter jets to Ukraine is a "question for another day."

"For right now, what we are focused on is this counter-offensive where tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are the central issue," Sullivan said in an interview with NBC's Today Show.

"Fighter jets are a question for another day."

In response to an observation that the White House tends to initially reject but eventually give in to Kiev's request for an advanced weapons system, Sullivan insisted that "what we have done all along is tried to provide Ukraine what it needed for the phase of the war that it was in."

Kiev's latest request is dozens of F-16s to provide air support for its troops amid Russia's special military operation.