UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets For Ukraine A 'Question For Another Day'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Question for Another Day'

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday that providing fighter jets to Ukraine is a "question for another day"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday that providing fighter jets to Ukraine is a "question for another day."

"For right now, what we are focused on is this counter-offensive where tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are the central issue," Sullivan said in an interview with NBC's Today Show.

"Fighter jets are a question for another day."

In response to an observation that the White House tends to initially reject but eventually give in to Kiev's request for an advanced weapons system, Sullivan insisted that "what we have done all along is tried to provide Ukraine what it needed for the phase of the war that it was in."

Kiev's latest request is dozens of F-16s to provide air support for its troops amid Russia's special military operation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Vehicles Kiev All

Recent Stories

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operati ..

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles at IDEX 2023

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade agreement

14 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs aga ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

21 minutes ago
 Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to J ..

Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to Jan, Underscoring Tough Inflati ..

12 minutes ago
 Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several foreign del ..

Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several foreign delegations meet secretary on 2nd ..

12 minutes ago
 Slight watering of wheat crop necessary: experts

Slight watering of wheat crop necessary: experts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.