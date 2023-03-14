WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the United States has been encouraging Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hear the Ukrainian perspective.

"We have been encouraging President Xi to reach out to President Zelenskyy because we believe that PRC (China) and President Xi himself should hear directly the Ukrainian perspective and not just the Russian perspective on this, so we have in fact advocated to Beijing that that connection take place," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.