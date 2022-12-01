Sullivan Says US Has New Set Of Anti-North Korea Sanctions Coming Forward
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 06:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States has a new set of restrictive measures coming out against North Korea soon, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a think-tank event.
"We have a new set of sanctions measures coming forward as we speak," Sullivan said on Wednesday during an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.