Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrictions on Actors Behind Violence in Sudan

The United States is imposing sanctions and visa restrictions on individuals who are responsible for perpetuating violence in Sudan, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The United States is imposing sanctions and visa restrictions on individuals who are responsible for perpetuating violence in Sudan, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"Today, we are following through by levying economic sanctions, imposing visa restrictions against actors who are perpetuating the violence and releasing an updated business Advisory on Sudan. These measures are intended to hold accountable those responsible for undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan," Sullivan said in a statement.

Sullivan added that the US would continue to stand with the Sudanese people and their "rightful" demands to a democratic transition.