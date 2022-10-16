UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Says US Taking Steps To Support Iranians Protesting Amini's Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Sullivan Says US Taking Steps to Support Iranians Protesting Amini's Deaths

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) The United States is taking a series of "aggressive steps" to support Iranians that took part in the protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

On September 13, Amini was detained by the Iranian morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" head covering. The young Kurdish woman fell into a coma while in police custody and died a few days later. This sparked weeks of mass protests that escalated into unrest in Tehran and several other large cities. Unconfirmed reports suggest that 41 people were killed and about 100 were injured during protests.

The US intends to bring to justice Iranian government officials who have cracked down on protesters, Sullivan told CNN.

Sullivan added that he met this week with Iranian activists who operate outside of Iran to hear their proposals on what else the US should do to support the protests in Iran.

At the end of September, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced an expansion of a general license, allowing for a greater range of internet services to be provided to Iran. The measure came amid reports that Iranian citizens were experiencing internet outages.

On October 7, the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said that Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or vital organs but by cerebral hypoxia, which led to hypotension and multiple organ failure. Tehran maintains that the protests were instigated from abroad.

Related Topics

Injured Internet Police Iran Died Young Tehran United States September October Women Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

12 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

21 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.