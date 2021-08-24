Sullivan Says US Will Continue to Evacuate At-Risk Afghans Even After US Forces Leave

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United States will continue to evacuate at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan after US troops leave the country by the August 31 deadline, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"We will continue to get Afghans at-risk out of the country even after US military forces have left," Sullivan said during a press briefing at the White House.