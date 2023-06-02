Sullivan Says World Entering New Era That Demands New Strategies to Prevent Arms Race

The world is entering a new era that demands new strategies to prevent an arms race and reduce the risk of misperception and escalation, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The world is entering a new era that demands new strategies to prevent an arms race and reduce the risk of misperception and escalation, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Today, we're entering a new era, one that demands new strategies and solutions to achieve the goals we've always had: prevent an arms race, reduce the risk of misperception and escalation, and most importantly, ensure the safety and security of our people and people around the world, from nuclear threat," Sullivan said in a speech at the Arms Control Association.

He accused Russia of dealing a blow to the post-Cold War nuclear arms control framework. China, in turn, has opted out not to enter dialogue on the issue, Sullivan continued.

He also cited "increasing nuclear threats" from the DPRK and Iran.