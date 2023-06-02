UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Says World Entering New Era That Demands New Strategies To Prevent Arms Race

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Sullivan Says World Entering New Era That Demands New Strategies to Prevent Arms Race

The world is entering a new era that demands new strategies to prevent an arms race and reduce the risk of misperception and escalation, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The world is entering a new era that demands new strategies to prevent an arms race and reduce the risk of misperception and escalation, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Today, we're entering a new era, one that demands new strategies and solutions to achieve the goals we've always had: prevent an arms race, reduce the risk of misperception and escalation, and most importantly, ensure the safety and security of our people and people around the world, from nuclear threat," Sullivan said in a speech at the Arms Control Association.

He accused Russia of dealing a blow to the post-Cold War nuclear arms control framework. China, in turn, has opted out not to enter dialogue on the issue, Sullivan continued.

He also cited "increasing nuclear threats" from the DPRK and Iran.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia China Nuclear From Race

Recent Stories

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund t ..

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund to boost UAE&#039;s industrial ..

7 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Ass ..

Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Association delegation

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic l ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic lineup of events in June 2023

8 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with ..

Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with Mexican delegation

22 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for IC ..

MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for ICV companies

22 minutes ago

RAKEZ highlights role of industrial zones in UAE’s manufacturing sector

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.