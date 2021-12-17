Sullivan Spoke With B9 Counterparts as Part of Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Bucharest Nine (B9) counterparts about the Ukraine-Russian tensions as part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts following the Biden-Putin summit earlier this month, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"(W)e are constantly consulting closely with our European allies and partners to determine the best way to proceed with the security talks that President Biden and President Putin agreed to very recently. Today, National Security Adviser Sullivan had a call with his B9 counterparts," Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.