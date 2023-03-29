WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with China's top diplomat on Friday ahead of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States, Bloomberg reported, citing people in the know.

Neither Washington nor Beijing made public the fact of the phone conversation between the two officials, the report said on Tuesday.

The call comes at a time when US-China relations are at one of their lowest points after the Chinese balloon scandal and the subsequent cancellation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Beijing. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the head of the island's delegation will travel with an official visit to Belize and Guatemala in transit through the United States from March 29 to April 7.