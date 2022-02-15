Sullivan Tells Congress US to Offer Ukraine $1Bln in Sovereign Loan Guarantees - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers on Monday about the Ukraine situation and offers to give Kiev $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, Fox news reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The US will offer Ukraine $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees - meaning the loan's risk is taken on by the US government - in order to calm concerns about the possibility of conflict in the country with Russia, reporter Chad Pergram said via Twitter.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with NATO raising concerns over an alleged Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. Russia has denied accusations that it intends to invade Ukraine and expressed its own concerns about NATO activity in Eastern Europe.