Sullivan Tells Israeli Officials Diplomacy Best Way to Stop Iran Nuclear Program - NSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told visiting senior Israeli officials that diplomacy remains the best way to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons but also did not rule out other options to achieve this goal, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said on Tuesday.

"Mr. Sullivan explained that this administration believes diplomacy is the best path to achieve that goal, while also noting that the President has made clear that if diplomacy fails, the United States is prepared to turn to other options," Horne said in a readout of the conversation.

Sullivan hosted Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and a senior Israeli interagency delegation at the White House for a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group.

The session was attended by senior US and Israeli defense, military, intelligence and diplomatic officials, the readout said.

"The two sides exchanged views on the most pressing challenges impacting the security and stability of the region, and expressed their shared determination to address the threats facing Israel and regional partners," Horne said.

Sullivan emphasized President Joe Biden's commitment to Israel's security and to ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon. Also, he and Hulata agreed to expand the close coordination between their respective interagency teams on vital issues impacting Israel's national security and regional stability, Horne added.