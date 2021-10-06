UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Tells Israeli Officials Diplomacy Best Way To Stop Iran Nuclear Program - NSC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

Sullivan Tells Israeli Officials Diplomacy Best Way to Stop Iran Nuclear Program - NSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told visiting senior Israeli officials that diplomacy remains the best way to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons but also did not rule out other options to achieve this goal, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said on Tuesday.

"Mr. Sullivan explained that this administration believes diplomacy is the best path to achieve that goal, while also noting that the President has made clear that if diplomacy fails, the United States is prepared to turn to other options," Horne said in a readout of the conversation.

Sullivan hosted Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and a senior Israeli interagency delegation at the White House for a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group.

The session was attended by senior US and Israeli defense, military, intelligence and diplomatic officials, the readout said.

"The two sides exchanged views on the most pressing challenges impacting the security and stability of the region, and expressed their shared determination to address the threats facing Israel and regional partners," Horne said.

Sullivan emphasized President Joe Biden's commitment to Israel's security and to ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon. Also, he and Hulata agreed to expand the close coordination between their respective interagency teams on vital issues impacting Israel's national security and regional stability, Horne added.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Nuclear White House United States From Best Weapon

Recent Stories

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme ..

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme Council Affairs

14 minutes ago
 Ducab unveils striking new brand identity and corp ..

Ducab unveils striking new brand identity and corporate vision for growth

14 minutes ago
 Lord Mayor of London calls for greater environment ..

Lord Mayor of London calls for greater environmental, social, corporate governan ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC CEO

Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC CEO

2 hours ago
 ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat ..

ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat drug trafficking reviewed

1 hour ago
 Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2 ..

Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2022 - Prime Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.