Sullivan Tells Tikhanovskaya US, EU Coordinating on Response to Ryanair - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan notified Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in a telephone discussion that the United States, European Union, and other partnering nations would work together to hold President Alexander Lukashenko to account over the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk, the White House said in a press release.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke today with democratic opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus...Mr. Sullivan made clear that the United States, in coordination with the EU and other allies and partners, will hold the Lukashenka regime to account.," the release said on Monday.