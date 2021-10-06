UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Tells Top Chinese Diplomat US To Engage China To Ensure Responsible Competition

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:31 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told Chinese Top Diplomat that Washington will continue to engage with Beijing at senior levels to ensure responsible competition during a meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan today met with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Zurich, Switzerland," Horne said in a readout. "Mr. Sullivan made clear that while we will continue to invest in our own national strength and work closely with our allies and partners, we will also continue to engage with the PRC at a senior level to ensure responsible competition."

