Sullivan Tells Tunisian President His Country Needs 'Honest Governance' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Tunisian President Kais Saied amid the political crisis in Tunisia, the White House said.

"In an hour-long discussion, he conveyed [US] President [Joe] Biden's strong support for the people of Tunisia and for Tunisian democracy based on fundamental rights, strong institutions, and a commitment to the rule of law. In this spirit, the call focused on the critical need for Tunisian leaders to outline a swift return to Tunisia's democratic path," the White House said on Saturday.

According to Washington, Tunisia needs to swiftly form a new government that will be capable of stabilizing the economic situation in the country and will deal with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Saturday talks, Sullivan said Tunisians need improved standards of living and "honest governance" and that the US is ready to help Tunisia "move toward a secure, prosperous, and democratic future.

Earlier this week, Saied appointed former national security adviser Ridha Gharsalloui as acting Interior Minister amid a political crisis in the country. The appointment came following mass anti-government protests that erupted in the country's capital of Tunis at the end of July.

Saied has already dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and has frozen parliament for 30 days, suspending immunity for all lawmakers. The president said on July 25 that he was assuming executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister, to be appointed later.

On Monday, Ennahda, the largest political party in the Tunisian parliament, headed by Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, said Saied's move was unconstitutional and equal to a coup.