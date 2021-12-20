Sullivan Tells Ushakov US Ready for Diplomacy, Including Through NATO-Russia Council, OSCE

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a phone call with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov indicated Washington's willingness to engage in diplomacy, including via the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a readout on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a phone call with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov indicated Washington's willingness to engage in diplomacy, including via the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a readout on Monday.

readiness to engage in diplomacy through multiple channels, including bilateral engagement, the NATO-Russia Council, and the OSCE," Horne said. "He made clear that any dialogue must be based on reciprocity and address our concerns about Russia's actions, and take place in full coordination with our European Allies and partners. He also noted that substantive progress can only occur in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation."