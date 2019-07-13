Sullivan, Thomson Go to Geneva Next Week for US-Russia Strategic Dialogue - US State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson will visit Geneva next week to take part in a US-Russia strategic security talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to advance the Sochi discussions between State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the State department announced in a press release.

"US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan will travel to Switzerland and Belgium July 16-18.

In Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Secretary Sullivan will lead the U.S. delegation's participation in a U.S.-Russia strategic security dialogue with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov, in furtherance of discussions by Secretary Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov during their meeting in Sochi, Russia on May 14," the release said on Friday. "Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson will accompany the Deputy Secretary."