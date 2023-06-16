UrduPoint.com

Sullivan To Hold First-Ever Talks With Japanese, Philippine Security Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Sullivan to Hold First-Ever Talks with Japanese, Philippine Security Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with his counterparts from Japan and the Philippines in Tokyo on Friday for three-way consultations.

The White House National Security Council billed the talks as "the first-ever trilateral meeting of the Japanese, Philippine, and US national security advisers," which is expected to focus on their rivalry with China over the strategic South China Sea.

The talks come shortly after the three allies staged joint maritime exercises involving coast guard ships in the South China Sea. The United States has been bolstering military presence in the disputed waters under the stated goal of protecting freedom of navigation.

More Stories From World

