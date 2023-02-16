UrduPoint.com

Sullivan To Meet With EU Allies On February 22 To Discuss New Russia Sanctions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 07:20 PM

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with EU ambassadors in Brussels on February 22 to discuss new sanctions against Russia, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter

The European Commission is currently preparing its tenth round of sanctions, scheduled to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the February 24 start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The new package includes what the commission calls "the toughest sanctions ever introduced by the European Union." It includes further export bans worth more than 11 billion euros ($11.

7 billion) on critical technology and industrial goods, particularly vital goods like spare parts that Russia cannot obtain through third countries. It also includes further export restrictions on dual use goods and advanced tech goods to ban all tech products Russia uses on the battlefield. The sanctions will extend to third country entities, such as Iranian ones, to ban them from selling sensitive items to Russia.

In addition, the package targets Russia's media, as well as officials and military leaders. It will also review all frozen assets of the Russian central bank in the EU, according to the European Commission.

