UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sullivan To Participate In US-Russia Counterterrorism Talks In Vienna - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Sullivan to Participate in US-Russia Counterterrorism Talks in Vienna - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will represent the United States at counterterrorism talks with Russia in the Austria capital of Vienna next week, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Sullivan will participate in a US-Russia Counterterrorism Dialogue on September 9, 2019, in Vienna, Austria," the statement said. "The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for counterterrorism, Oleg Vladimirovich Syromolotov, will attend on behalf of his government."

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Austria United States September 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

6 minutes ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

51 minutes ago

Swedish foreign minister Wallstrom resigns

3 minutes ago

Spin legend Abdul Qadir passes away due to cardiac ..

4 minutes ago

FBR changes rules to facilitate SMEs to boost expo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.