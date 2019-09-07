Sullivan to Participate in US-Russia Counterterrorism Talks in Vienna - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will represent the United States at counterterrorism talks with Russia in the Austria capital of Vienna next week, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Sullivan will participate in a US-Russia Counterterrorism Dialogue on September 9, 2019, in Vienna, Austria," the statement said. "The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for counterterrorism, Oleg Vladimirovich Syromolotov, will attend on behalf of his government."