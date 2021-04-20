Sullivan to Return to US This Week, Be Back in Moscow in Coming Weeks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) US Ambassador John Sullivan will briefly return to the United States this week for a family visit and consultations with officials before arriving back in Moscow in the coming weeks, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Sullivan will be returning to the US this week to visit his family and meet with members of the new administration with whom he has not had a chance to consult since he agreed to continue serving in his post indefinitely. He will return to Moscow in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.