Sullivan Told Wang Yi US-China in Competition, Not Confrontation - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that China and the US are in competition but not in conflict or confrontation, a senior US administration official said on Thursday.

"The security advisor underscored that the United States and the PRC are in competition, not in conflict or confrontation," the senior administration official told reporters.

The official noted that both agreed to maintain channels of communication to manage competition between the US and China.