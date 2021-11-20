Sullivan, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed by telephone with Turkish President Chief Advisor Ibrahim Kalin a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, and the South Caucasus as well as bilateral relations, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey," the statement said on Friday. "They exchanged views on a range of regional issues, including developments in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, and the South Caucasus, as well as the importance of maintaining stability in the Eastern Mediterranean."