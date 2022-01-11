Sullivan, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Kazakhstan - US National Security Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Turkish president's chief advisor Ibrahim Kalin discussed situation in Kazakhstan and in the Caucasus region, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horn said.

"They exchanged views on a range of regional issues, including the situation in Kazakhstan," Horn said in a statement on Monday.

The two officials agreed on the importance of engaging in joint efforts toward achieving de-escalation and normalization of the situation in the Caucasus and maintaining stability in and the unity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, she also said.

Sullivan and Kalin also discussed tensions over Ukraine and the necessity to stop the conflict in Ethiopia, Horne added.