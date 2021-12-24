Sullivan, Ukrainian Counterpart Discuss Common Approach to Russian Buildup - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a phone call with Ukraine's Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak discussed common approach regarding Russia's military build-up on the border with Ukraine amid ongoing tensions, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a press release.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak of Ukraine. They discussed their shared concerns and common approach regarding Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's border," the release said on Thursday.

Sullivan has also welcomed the ceasefire in Donbas region of Ukraine announced by the OSCE on Wednesday.