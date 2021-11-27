Sullivan, Ukrainian Counterpart Discuss Situation on Border With Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a phone call with the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, discussed situation near the Ukrainian-Russian border and agreed to pursue diplomacy in a bid to deescalate tensions between Kiev and Moscow, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Friday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak of Ukraine about recent events. They discussed their shared concerns about ongoing Russian military activities near Ukraine's border and its harsh rhetoric towards Ukraine. They agreed that all sides should pursue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions," Horne said in a statement.