Sullivan Urges Russia to Let in More US Diplomats to Tackle Embassy Staff 'Disparity'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan on Friday called on the Russian Foreign Ministry to issue more visas to American diplomats to tackle the embassy staff "disparity."

"Today, there are 123 American personnel in Russia, all in Embassy Moscow. In the United States, there are over 400 Russian diplomats, spread across an embassy, two consulates, and Mission to the UN. The disparity is large and obvious ... This problem could be resolved if the Russian government issued as many visas to American diplomats as we do for Russian diplomats," US Embassy spokesman Jason Rebholz quoted Sullivan as saying on Twitter.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier in the week expressed regret that the US embassy had almost completely stopped issuing visas to Russian citizens due to a "lack of personnel."

In late April, Moscow banned the US embassy from hiring Russian citizens. The move came after the US imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals over alleged cyberattacks and other hostile acts and ordered 10 Russian diplomats out.