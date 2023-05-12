(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Wang Yi did not discuss possible dates or any other details of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's future visit to China during their two-day meeting in Vienna, a senior US administration official said on Thursday.

"We didn't discuss dates. This meeting wasn't about scheduling. We do anticipate there'll be engagements and visits in both directions over the coming months," the official said during a press briefing.