Sullivan-Wang Meeting First Step Toward More Regular Communications - US Official

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The meeting between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Wang Yi is the first step toward more regular communications between the two officials to discuss bilateral ties and Washington is interested in maintaining this channel of communication with China, a senior Biden administration official said on Thursday.

"I think we want to maintain this channel. We see this is the first step of what I hope are additional conversations in the future on a more regular basis," the official said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, Sullivan and Wang concluded their two-day talks on Vienna on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and cross-Strait issues.

