WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Outgoing US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan's planned departure from his post will not affect ongoing negotiations for the potential prisoner release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"No, those conversations and engagements continue to be ongoing," Patel said during a press briefing when asked if Sullivan's departure will affect talks for Griner's and Whelan's release,