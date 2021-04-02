Sultan of Brunei Becomes 1st Citizen of Country to Get Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has become the first citizen of the country who received a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, media reported.

The Borneo Bulletin newspaper published a photo of the sultan smiling after getting the dose of the vaccine.

The country has approved the use of three vaccines - AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Sinopharm - but it remains unknown which drug was used by the monarch.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 129.47 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.82 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brunei has confirmed 213 COVID-19 cases so far, with three fatalities.