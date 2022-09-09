Sultan of Brunei Becomes Longest Serving Monarch After Demise of UK Queen - Reports

Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has become the world's longest-reigning living monarch following the death of UK Queen Elizabeth II, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has become the world's longest-reigning living monarch following the death of UK Queen Elizabeth II, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Friday.

Bolkiah ascended to the throne in 1967 and has been ruling for almost 55 years, while Queen Elizabeth II reigned for more than 70 years, the newspaper said, adding that currently, the second longest reigning monarch alive is Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

UK Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family. Now, after the queen's death, the British Crown will be inherited by her son, Charles III.