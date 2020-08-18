UrduPoint.com
Sultan Of Oman Appoints New Foreign Minister - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:03 PM

Sultan of Oman Appoints New Foreign Minister - Reports

Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday appointed Foreign Ministry Secretary General Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi as the new foreign minister, replacing Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the Oman News Agency reported

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday appointed Foreign Ministry Secretary General Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi as the new foreign minister, replacing Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the Oman news Agency reported.

According to the agency, the appointment of Albusaidi was among 28 decrees to reorganize the government, which include other changes, such as creation of the ministry of sport, culture, and youth as well as renaming the ministry of oil and gas as the ministry of energy and mineral resources.

These changes are taking place within the context of administrative reforms initiated after the sultan ascended to the throne on January 11.

