Sultan Of Oman Congratulates Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques On Founding Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM

?Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman has sent a cable of congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day.

?The Sultan of Oman wished the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques continued health, happiness, and long life, and the Kingdom further progress, development, and prosperity.

