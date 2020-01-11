Sultan Of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said Dies At Age Of 79 - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 05:50 AM
DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, who had been heading the country since 1970, died at the age of 79, the state-run Oman News Agency reported on Saturday.
The sultan's office said that the leader had died on late Friday after a long illness, the news agency reported.
The sultanate declared three-day national mourning over the death of the ruler.