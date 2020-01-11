Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said Dies at Age of 79 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, who had been heading the country since 1970, died at the age of 79, the state-run Oman News Agency reported on Saturday.

The sultan's office said that the leader had died on late Friday after a long illness, the news agency reported.

The sultanate declared three-day national mourning over the death of the ruler.