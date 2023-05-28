Sultan of Oman to Start 2-Day Visit to Iran on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq will travel to Iran on Sunday for a two-day visit, his first since taking power in 2020.

The visit, initiated at the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and announced on Wednesday, follows the sultan's trip to Egypt last week.

Oman has been a consistent mediator in the region, promoting the restoration of diplomacy between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which was achieved through a China-brokered deal in March, and trying to find common ground between Tehran, Ryadh and Washington.