Summer 2022 Becomes Hottest Ever Recorded in Europe - EU Climate Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The summer of 2022 has become the hottest ever recorded in history of Europe, the EU's Earth Observation Programme Copernicus said on Thursday.

"The average temperature for Europe from June to August 2022 was about 1.34C (over 2 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1991-2020 average for the season. This is almost 0.4C higher than that recorded for the previous warmest European summer, which occurred just one year earlier, in 2021," the climate bulletin of Copernicus said.

The number of natural disasters connected to high temperatures has increased, in particular, record droughts and wildfires prevailed in Europe this summer. According to the European Forest Fire Information System, almost 663,000 hectares (1.63 million acres) of forest were burned in the EU this year, which is a record since the beginning of such observations in 2006.

The highest temperatures were recorded in France, Portugal, Ireland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.