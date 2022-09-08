UrduPoint.com

Summer 2022 Becomes Hottest Ever Recorded In Europe - EU Climate Center

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Summer 2022 Becomes Hottest Ever Recorded in Europe - EU Climate Center

The summer of 2022 has become the hottest ever recorded in history of Europe, the EU's Earth Observation Programme Copernicus said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The summer of 2022 has become the hottest ever recorded in history of Europe, the EU's Earth Observation Programme Copernicus said on Thursday.

"The average temperature for Europe from June to August 2022 was about 1.34C (over 2 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1991-2020 average for the season. This is almost 0.4C higher than that recorded for the previous warmest European summer, which occurred just one year earlier, in 2021," the climate bulletin of Copernicus said.

The number of natural disasters connected to high temperatures has increased, in particular, record droughts and wildfires prevailed in Europe this summer. According to the European Forest Fire Information System, almost 663,000 hectares (1.63 million acres) of forest were burned in the EU this year, which is a record since the beginning of such observations in 2006.

The highest temperatures were recorded in France, Portugal, Ireland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Fire Europe France Ireland United Kingdom Portugal Sweden June August From Million

Recent Stories

Fears as Queen's doctors 'concerned' for her healt ..

Fears as Queen's doctors 'concerned' for her health

7 minutes ago
 DC for removal of encroachment on banks of river P ..

DC for removal of encroachment on banks of river Panjkora

7 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectat ..

Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectators' violent attitude

1 hour ago
 Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

3 hours ago
 Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.