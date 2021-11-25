UrduPoint.com

Summit For Entrepreneurs Across Taiwan Strait Set For Dec. 7

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:53 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:The 2021 Zijinshan Summit for Entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait will take place on Dec. 7 in the city of Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, a mainland spokesperson said Thursday.

The summit will be held online and offline, with venues in both Nanjing and Taipei, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, during a press conference.

Themed "Follow the new pattern and share new opportunities," the event will look into topics concerning how entrepreneurs across the Strait can seize opportunities from the mainland's pursuit of high-quality development to further their exchanges and cooperation for greater development of their business, according to Zhu.

The 2021 city forum of Shanghai and Taipei, Zhu said, will be held on Dec. 1 via video link.

