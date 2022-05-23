Summit of Americas in Jeopardy as Some Participants Not Willing to Discuss Ukraine- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) There is a real threat of disruption of the Summit of the Americas, as a number of participants do not want the agenda to focus on the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

"There is already a real threat of disruption of the Summit of the Americas in the city of Los Angeles on June 6-10. Mexico City, Buenos Aires and La Paz are not satisfied with Washington's desire to focus the work of this forum on the Ukrainian topic and not invite the most important regional players ” Havana, Caracas and Managua ” because of their pro-Russian position on the situation around Ukraine," the SVR said in a statement.

Many Latin American leaders are ready to refuse personal participation in the upcoming event if their colleagues from Cuba, as well as from Venezuela and Nicaragua, are not present, the statement added.

"Attempts to impose on Latin Americans the line of the West on Ukraine led to the opposite effect. Instead of isolating Russia in Latin America, the United States and its Ukrainian allies have found themselves isolated," the SVR said.

Now that Washington has faced a difficult choice ” to seek the consolidation of Latin American countries under the auspices of the United States, or to continue to push through the anti-Russian agenda at the regional level ” that US has decided to temporarily mute the Ukrainian topic in the dialogue with Latin Americans in order to create conditions for the successful holding of the upcoming Summit of the Americas, the authority added.