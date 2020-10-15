- Home
- Summit of CSTO Leaders Scheduled to Take Place in Moscow on December 2 - Secretary General
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:38 PM
The summit of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is expected to tale place in Moscow on December 2, the secretary general of the organization, Stanislav Zas, said Thursday
Zas told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the next summit was planned for "December 2, to be held in Moscow," according to Sputnik Belarus.
The secretary general expressed hope that the meeting will be held in the face-to-face format rather than as a teleconference.